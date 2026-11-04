Kazakhstan is ready to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline

Kazakhstan has the capability to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which have been suspended since May, and has sent a corresponding request to the Russian side.

This was stated at a press conference by the head of the country's Ministry of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

"The official request was addressed by me personally, one-on-one, the request was handed over. The Kazakh side is awaiting a response from the Russian side regarding the resumption. We have such a technical capability, we are awaiting a response from the Russian side," he said, addressing a question from TASS.