Pakistan tests its first domestically developed air-to-air missile

Pakistan's armed forces have successfully tested the Faaz, the country's first domestically developed air-to-air missile.

This was reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the armed forces of the Islamic republic.

According to the agency, the missile is equipped with an advanced homing system that allows it to hit enemy air targets at long ranges. The ISPR noted that putting the Faaz into service will significantly expand the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force and strengthen the country's defense capability.

Source: TASS