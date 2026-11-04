Europe intends to use Ukraine and Moldova to the end, and is drawing Armenia into its orbit.

This was stated by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov.

"Today Europe persistently continues to dream of expansion, intends to use Ukraine and Moldova to the end, is drawing Armenia into its orbit, and is taking unfriendly steps toward a number of other states as well. NATO has absorbed Finland and Sweden, once again expanding eastward despite promises not to do so. In Brussels, the remnants of Ukraine's combat-capable population are viewed as a 'penal battalion' of the future European armed forces," he said during the thematic section "Concepts and Doctrines of National Security in the Greater Eurasia Space: Specifics and Prospects."

Source: TASS