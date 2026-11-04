Plane carrying Vučić's associates that was flying to Moscow was turned around over Lithuania and sent back to Belgrade

Air Serbia reported that one of its planes bound for Moscow was returned to Belgrade in connection with information about the need for a security check regarding one of the passengers, the RTS broadcasting company writes.

The Serbian portal Nova reported that on board were former head of Serbian intelligence Aleksandar Vulin, the head of Srbijagas Dušan Bajatović, and the head of the Serbian People's Party Nenad Popović.

The return of the plane was initiated by the director of corporate security at the Belgrade airport, Milan Kuč.

According to Nova, Vulin boarded the plane without going through screening. Presumably, someone helped him bypass the check. Kuč discovered the violation on surveillance camera footage and ordered the plane to be returned.

After landing, Vulin was escorted off the plane and his luggage began to be searched, Nova claims. The publication Vreme, citing sources, writes that a prosecutor was waiting for the politician at the airport.

Vulin is considered a pro-Russian politician; he received a medal from Rostec and the Russian Order of Friendship, and cooperated with former FSB head Nikolai Patrushev, Important Stories writes.

Source: TV Rain channel