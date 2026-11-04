Sánchez: Americans voted against the politics of hatred

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez commented on the results of the midterm elections in the United States, stating that American society spoke out against policies leading to impoverishment, hatred, and privileges for the elites.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to a post on the social network X by Sánchez.

"Yesterday American society voted against policies that only lead to impoverishment. Against hatred. Against sexism. Against the denial of climate change and against the privileges of the elites. This happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the United States. And it will soon happen in Spain," Sánchez wrote on his page on the social network X.

Snap parliamentary elections in Spain will take place on November 29. The decision to dissolve parliament and call an early vote was announced in early October amid a large-scale economic and housing crisis, as well as a number of corruption scandals.

The main contest will unfold between three political forces: the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) led by Sánchez, the main opposition People's Party (PP), headed by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the far-right Vox party under the leadership of Santiago Abascal.