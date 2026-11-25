There are 45 bilateral documents in effect between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, and work is currently underway on 7 more documents.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Baku.

According to the head of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, during today's meeting the parties also exchanged views on issues of developing trade and economic cooperation:

"We came to the common conclusion that the current level of trade turnover cannot be called satisfactory — our potential is significantly higher. We have a clear vision that the necessary steps will be taken in this direction."

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that a group of heads of Lithuanian companies arrived in Baku together with the Lithuanian foreign minister, and tomorrow an Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum will be held, which is of great importance for the development of business partnership.

"As the coordinating agencies of the two states, we also agreed to discuss the necessary support mechanisms to simplify and intensify contacts between business representatives," the minister added.

Historically, Azerbaijani-Lithuanian relations have been formed and developed on the basis of mutual respect, open political dialogue, and the advancement of shared interests, Bayramov also stated.

"This is also a manifestation of friendly relations between the two countries. Political dialogue at the leadership level has always been very positive and intensive. In this regard, it is worth noting both the visits of Mr. President to Lithuania and the visit of President Nausėda to Azerbaijan, including another meeting and very positive contacts between the two presidents this year at the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

In April of this year, the Prime Minister of Lithuania visited Azerbaijan, during which very constructive and fruitful discussions took place. At the same time, in June of this year, another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries was held in Vilnius. We consider this a very important platform for interaction between the two foreign ministries and have mutually agreed to hold such consultations on a regular basis," the Minister emphasized.