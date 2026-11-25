Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will together attend this evening's UEFA Champions League match between Azerbaijan's Sabah and Spain's Barcelona.

As 1news.az reports, the head of Lithuania's foreign policy agency said this at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku.

"There is another very important moment — the football match that will take place this evening. This shows how football diplomacy works in practice: Valdas Dambrauskas and the Sabah football club are preparing for tonight's game. The minister and I will be there together and, as in all other areas, we will be rooting for victory on this field as well," Kestutis Budrys noted.

Let us note that the fifth-round match of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League between Sabah (head coach — Lithuanian specialist Valdas Dambrauskas) and Barcelona will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The opening whistle by Scottish FIFA referee Nicholas Walsh will sound at 21:45 Baku time.