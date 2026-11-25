Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not ruled out the possibility of withdrawing from the country Russian missiles capable of carrying a nuclear charge, if this contributes to peace in Europe.

"In the process of negotiations, anything is possible. I do not rule out such options. The main thing is that there be peace. And what weapons are there, who will withdraw them and where — that may already be the main reason for this peace. Therefore, I am in favor of any solution," Lukashenko said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, an excerpt of which was published by the Belarusian agency BelTA.

According to the agency, one of the topics of the interview was the formation of a new security structure in Europe. In this connection, the journalist asked Lukashenko whether an option was possible in which Russia withdraws from Belarus missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, while the West, in turn, undertakes not to move its missiles and nuclear weapons closer to Russian borders.

According to Lukashenko, the main thing is that this contribute to a settlement of the situation in Ukraine and that there be stability in Europe. "We are the geographic center of Europe. We are extremely interested in there being peace," the head of the Belarusian state emphasized.