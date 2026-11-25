Lithuania sees progress in the situation in the South Caucasus and is ready to contribute to the peace process.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

"We are interested in contributing to the peace process in the South Caucasus. Lithuania can also provide Azerbaijan with assistance in demining, since we have similar experience working with Ukraine," he noted.