Under the mentorship program implemented by the winners of the "Yüksəliş" competition, around 35 students have been employed to date.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Farhad Hajiyev, head of the Working Group of the "Yüksəliş" competition, speaking at the opening ceremony of the "Yüksəliş" Seminar."

He noted that the mentorship program serves to expand students' opportunities to enter the labor market.

"As of today, the competition has 136 winners. We are making the mentorship program implemented by our winners open to students. Each announcement receives 500–600 applications from students.

To date, even before the completion of the mentorship program, around 35 students have been hired by our winners. I believe this creates a good opportunity for young people. They can begin their working careers precisely during their student years. The program creates conditions for students to gain practical experience, start working earlier, and obtain new opportunities for their future careers."