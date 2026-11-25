Azerbaijan is a key country connecting Central Asia and the European Union (EU).

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

According to the head of the Lithuanian foreign policy agency, many promising projects can be implemented within the framework of bilateral relations, and other key partners could also be involved in them.

"We hope that Azerbaijan will become an even stronger country. The partnership between Azerbaijan and Europe is of great importance. Now a period has come when we need to strengthen our relations even further. Very active contacts are maintained between our leaders. We are also proud that Azerbaijani students receive an education in Lithuania," the minister said.

Kęstutis Budrys added that, as part of the business forum to be held in Baku tomorrow, meetings between the economy ministers of the two countries are planned, as well as contacts between business circles:

"Investment opportunities are of particular importance to us. Lithuania is looking for ways to expand interconnectivity in the energy sphere and seeks to diversify energy supplies."