A Lithuanian company is implementing a fairly large project in the furniture production sector in the Araz economic zone, with an investment volume of 50 million manats.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Baku.

"We also consider it useful to exchange views regarding the East-West Middle Corridor, the Alat Free Economic Zone located on it, as well as the industrial parks in the liberated territories," the minister emphasized.