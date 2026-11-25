In Kazakhstan, Kuanysh Omarbekov, a member of the management board of the national nuclear company Kazatomprom, and other individuals have been detained on suspicion of involvement in a corruption scheme run by the former leadership of the Samruk-Kazyna fund.

This was reported by the press service of the republic's National Security Committee (KNB).

The detentions took place on November 23. Omarbekov and the other suspects were placed in a temporary detention facility. The agency did not disclose the number of those detained or the names of the other individuals involved.

"They are suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme organized by the former leadership of Samruk-Kazyna. A pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 4 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the KNB said in its statement.

Article 367 concerns the giving of a bribe. The committee provided no other information, citing Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which restricts the disclosure of investigation data. The agency also stated that the fight against corruption would continue in line with the instructions of the president of Kazakhstan.

On November 24, Kazatomprom's board of directors terminated early the powers of two members of the management board — chief production officer Kuanysh Omarbekov and chief commercial officer Vladislav Baiguzhin. Their duties were redistributed among other company executives.