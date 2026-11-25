Spanish coach Josep Guardiola commented on the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team, urging the Portuguese Football Federation and the forward himself to resolve their differences for the sake of a dignified farewell for the player from the national team.

«The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career. Both sides must make an effort to guarantee a proper farewell. Cristiano must not leave the Portuguese national team this way — they cannot just let him go like that. He has been an incredibly important figure not only for himself and Portugal, but also for future generations of Portuguese footballers. They must understand that Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms. There are exceptional players, and Cristiano is one of them, so this situation needs to be put right. Whether they fix it or not is not my business, but they absolutely must do it.

What he has achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending. There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his compatriots, and he, in turn, should also take the initiative and say: «Let's turn the page on the past.» You cannot judge an entire career by one or two months, or because of disagreements or a misunderstanding with one or two people. There are careers filled with achievements that deserve to be cherished and protected.

Great players, those who were truly at the top of their game, deserve to leave through the front door. First, because they have earned it with everything they gave to the sport — football itself owes them that recognition. And second, for the sake of the children taking their first steps on the field, who will be able to say: «I want to end my career like Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paolo Maldini or any other of the great players in history.» That is exactly how it should be», journalist Fabrizio Romano quoted Guardiola as saying on the social network X, citing RomárioTV.

Source: Championat