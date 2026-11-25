Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved additional measures to regulate export settlements, instructing the State Customs Committee (SCC) to monitor the transfer and inflow of export revenue into the country.

As Report informs, the head of state signed a decree amending the Rules for Regulating Import-Export Operations, approved on June 24, 1997.

Authorized banks will be required to inform the SCC within three business days about the receipt of funds under export contracts into accounts, as well as about cases where revenue was not transferred on time. The banks will submit this information through the "Intelligent Customs" information system.

Through the same system, exporters will provide authorized banks with information about exported goods, including customs declarations and export contracts. The SCC has been instructed to ensure the transmission of this data.

The Ministry of Economy must, within two months, submit to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan proposals on the procedure for settlements in the export of goods, having coordinated them with the Ministry of Agriculture and the SCC. The Central Bank has been instructed to determine the rules for export settlements within four months, taking into account the proposals received.

The Cabinet of Ministers will prepare proposals on improving liability measures for violating the procedure for transferring export revenue to accounts at authorized banks of Azerbaijan.

The amendments will begin to apply from the day the Central Bank's new rules enter into force.