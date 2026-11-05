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Rubio may resign as U.S. secretary of state

1news Staff21:00 - 05 / 11 / 2026
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Rubio may resign as U.S. secretary of state

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may leave his post in order to prepare for the 2028 presidential campaign.

This is reported by the British newspaper The Independent, citing sources.

According to the publication, Rubio's possible resignation may follow the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm congressional elections. As the newspaper notes, leaving Donald Trump's administration would allow the secretary of state to distance himself from its policies, including the military operation against Iran. This would presumably strengthen Rubio's position in a possible contest with Vice President JD Vance for the right to represent the Republicans in the presidential election.

The Independent also reports that as many as five agency heads may leave Trump's administration in the near future. At the same time, the White House and the State Department have denied the newspaper's report.

The midterm elections in the United States took place on November 3. Americans voted for 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives. In addition, gubernatorial elections were held in 36 states. According to the latest estimates by American media, the Democrats are gaining a majority in both chambers of the new Congress. Currently, both chambers are controlled by the Republicans.

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