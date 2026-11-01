 "Dakar 2026": Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov takes gold medal | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

"Dakar 2026": Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov takes gold medal

1news Staff21:45 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
"Dakar 2026": Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov takes gold medal

Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov has won a gold medal at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games being held in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

As 1news.az reports, this is the Azerbaijani team's first gold at the tournament.

The judoka, competing in the up to 55 kg weight category, defeated Croatia's Zvorc Jona in the final.

It should be recalled that I. Talybov began his campaign from the quarterfinals. In his first two bouts, he eliminated Ibrahim Moussana of the Central African Republic and Saudi Arabia's representative Muratz Hebah.

Azerbaijan is represented at "Dakar 2026" by 13 athletes in 8 sports; the tournament will conclude on November 13.

Share:
555

In focus

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

Politics

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends the performance "Zikra: A Night of Remembrance"

Society

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

Society

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Sport

"Dakar 2026": Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov takes gold medal

Media: Sabah coach Valdas Dambrauskas may move to Fenerbahce

Two matches of the 10th round will be held in the Azerbaijan Premier League today

Azerbaijani judokas win three golds at the youth European Championship in Italy

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Ronaldo scores a hat trick and closes in on the historic mark of 1,000 goals

Karabakh club fined 6,000 manat

Former Barcelona player Samuel Eto'o arrives in Baku

Azerbaijani judokas win two golds at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament

Latest news

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends the performance "Zikra: A Night of Remembrance"

Today, 23:00

Chilling footage: Rock collapse occurs at museum in Turkey - VIDEO

Today, 22:31

Passenger liner larger than the Titanic to be sunk in the Atlantic - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 22:07

"Dakar 2026": Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov takes gold medal

Today, 21:45

Reuters: Trump prepares to govern the U.S. bypassing Congress in case of a Democratic victory

Today, 21:23

U.S. State Department names topics of G20 leaders' summit in Miami

Today, 21:00

Media: Sabah coach Valdas Dambrauskas may move to Fenerbahce

Today, 20:40

Visibility to decrease on a number of roads in Azerbaijan

Today, 20:20

Mirzoyan: The declared peace must bring tangible benefits to countries outside the region as well

Today, 20:00

Russia's FSB detains teenager while checking U.S. data on terrorist attack in Moscow

Today, 19:40

Owner of Dünya newspaper Umut Güner detained in Turkey

Today, 19:20

54 people detained in Germany over riots at protest rallies

Today, 18:57

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Iran

Today, 18:35

The situation faced by APA TV's correspondent is contrary to freedom of access to information

Today, 18:10

Turkey and South Korea to sign a number of bilateral documents

Today, 18:05

More than 200 people injured during riots in France, 779 detained - VIDEO

Today, 17:42

AZAL targets 10 million passengers by 2030

Today, 17:20

In Ganja, a 35-year-old man found dead in his friend's apartment

Today, 17:15

The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 16:56

FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

Today, 16:34
All news