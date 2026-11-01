"Dakar 2026": Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov takes gold medal

Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talybov has won a gold medal at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games being held in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

As 1news.az reports, this is the Azerbaijani team's first gold at the tournament.

The judoka, competing in the up to 55 kg weight category, defeated Croatia's Zvorc Jona in the final.

It should be recalled that I. Talybov began his campaign from the quarterfinals. In his first two bouts, he eliminated Ibrahim Moussana of the Central African Republic and Saudi Arabia's representative Muratz Hebah.

Azerbaijan is represented at "Dakar 2026" by 13 athletes in 8 sports; the tournament will conclude on November 13.