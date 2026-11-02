McGregor announces the end of his MMA career

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has spoken about ending his career and promised to put on a loud show before leaving the octagon.

The former two-division UFC champion stated that he intends to make his next fight special and break his own records for viewer interest.

The athlete shared his plans on the social network X.

McGregor also decided to remind people of his commercial popularity, comparing the interest in his own performances with the public's attention to famous boxers. In particular, he reacted to the recent fight between Mexican Saúl Álvarez and Frenchman Christian Mbilli, saying that in terms of sales and viewer numbers he is capable of surpassing any of the star athletes.

"Next time I'll really try to sell a fight. My last fight. Let's see what numbers I can put up. I'll keep breaking my own records," the Irishman wrote.

The fighter added that even his previous bout drew an impressive audience, despite competing with the semifinal of the soccer World Cup. According to McGregor, he managed to attract the attention of viewers, although, as the athlete himself claims, he did not even make much effort to promote the fight.

"I'm ahead of every one of them, and I'm not even trying. My fight was at the same time as the World Cup semifinal and still drew an audience," the athlete boasted.

McGregor last entered the octagon on July 11, 2026, at the UFC 329 tournament in Las Vegas. His opponent was American Max Holloway, to whom the Irishman lost by technical knockout in the very first round after a knee injury. The athlete is currently recovering from surgery and expects to return in 2027.

At the same time, this concerns the final bout under McGregor's current contract with the UFC. The athlete has not yet definitively announced the end of his entire professional career. According to preliminary plans, his return could take place during International Fight Week in 2027.

McGregor is 38 years old. Over his professional career in mixed martial arts, he has won 22 fights and suffered seven defeats. The Irishman went down in UFC history as the first fighter to simultaneously hold the organization's championship belts in two weight categories — featherweight and lightweight.