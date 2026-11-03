 Andorra goalkeeper faces up to four years in prison after death of Tenerife footballer | 1news.az
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Andorra goalkeeper faces up to four years in prison after death of Tenerife footballer

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Andorra goalkeeper faces up to four years in prison after death of Tenerife footballer

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono could face up to four years in prison following the death of Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel. This was reported by the Spanish media.

Under Spanish law, causing death through gross negligence can carry a punishment of up to four years' imprisonment.

The tragedy occurred during a match. In stoppage time of the second half, Owono collided with de Miguel in the center of the field. In the fight for the ball, the goalkeeper struck his opponent in the chest with his knee. The referee showed Owono a red card.

The match was not resumed: the referee led the teams off the field. De Miguel's heart stopped right during the match. Medics managed to restore cardiac activity, after which the footballer was taken to intensive care. However, he died without regaining consciousness.

De Miguel was 30 years old. He had played for Tenerife since 2025, appearing in 29 matches in the Segunda and scoring 11 goals.

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