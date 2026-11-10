Six people detained over factory explosion in Izmir

Six people have been detained in connection with the explosion at the HABAŞ metallurgical plant in the Aliağa district of Izmir province in western Turkey.

TRT Haber reports this.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident, as part of which the six suspects were detained.

The investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Note that 17 people were killed in the explosion and 13 others were injured, two of them in serious condition.