 SOCAR to invest $120 million in a new jet fuel production unit in Turkey | 1news.az
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SOCAR to invest $120 million in a new jet fuel production unit in Turkey

1news Staff13:10 - Today
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SOCAR to invest $120 million in a new jet fuel production unit in Turkey

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to allocate about 120 million dollars (approximately 6 billion Turkish lira) to the construction of a new aviation kerosene production unit at the STAR refinery in Turkey.

This was reported by Turkish media with reference to SOCAR Turkiye. It is specified that the project has moved to the stage of engineering, procurement, and construction of the new unit for the production of aviation fuel.

"As part of this capital investment of about 6 billion lira, we will transfer the production of aviation fuel to the new Jet Fuel (Kero-Merox) unit and provide additional diesel fuel production capacity of about 600 thousand tons annually. This will allow us to manage the production of jet fuel and diesel more flexibly, taking into account the market situation," said Kanan Mirzayev, head of the refining and petrochemicals business unit of SOCAR Turkiye and general director of Petkim Petrokimya Holding.

The implementation of the project is expected to increase the operational flexibility and energy efficiency of the plant, as well as reduce Turkey's dependence on diesel fuel imports.

After the launch of the new Jet Fuel (Kero-Merox) unit, the existing KHT (Kerosene Hydrotreater) unit will be reoriented to the production of diesel. At the same time, it will retain the ability to resume the production of aviation kerosene if necessary.

"An EPC contract has been concluded for this project with a consortium of international companies. Design and survey, procurement, and construction and installation work will start in the coming days, and the launch of the new Jet Fuel (Kero-Merox) unit is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029. This project will increase the total volume of SOCAR's investments in Turkey to 20 billion dollars," Mirzayev emphasized.

According to him, the processing capacity of the STAR refinery, which was put into operation in 2018, has increased from the initial 10 million to 13 million tons per year. Thus, STAR became the largest separ

Source: Report

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