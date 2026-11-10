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Lavrov: we have no illusions about the Trump administration

1news Staff12:55 - Today
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Lavrov: we have no illusions about the Trump administration

Russia expects that the U.S. administration will have enough resolve to continue the dialogue on security guarantees in the context of Ukraine.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the International Forum on Ensuring Collective Security.

"Having no illusions, taught by experience, we very much hope that this time the administration of the United States will have enough resolve to continue this dialogue with a view to achieving an honest balance of interests, when no one's security will be infringed upon," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that the readiness of Donald Trump's administration for dialogue is its main difference from the previous administration of Joe Biden, which, according to him, refused to discuss collective security guarantees.

"We have no illusions about the Trump administration, I want to say that right away. But, having no illusions, understanding the deep-seated contradictions regarding how international politics should develop further, of course, it is always better to talk. That was the case during the Cold War as well, when our military talked with the Americans, and that is what is happening now in our relations with the United States," the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Source: TASS

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