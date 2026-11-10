Pashinyan sends chief commissioner for diaspora affairs to Turkey

By decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has departed on a business trip to Turkey (Istanbul) — for 3 days.

Armenian News – NEWS.am was informed about this by the press service of the republic's government.

In Turkey, Sinanyan will hold meetings with representatives of Armenian communities, educational and cultural centers, Armenian organizations, as well as with representatives of various fields of Armenian descent — with the aim of strengthening existing ties and discussing possible directions for further cooperation.