Araghchi denies reports of a planned meeting between Vance and an Iranian representative

A meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohsen Rezaei, is not being planned.

Reports about its possible holding have no basis.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"These speculations and media leaks are absolutely groundless, and there are no plans to hold such a meeting," he said in an interview with the IRNA agency.

According to Araghchi, the war with Iran cannot be ended either by military means or through the tightening of sanctions. He called the only way out diplomacy and the fulfillment of Tehran's conditions, set out in a two-day plan that, in his words, still remains on the table.

Earlier, the Turkish newspaper Türkiye, citing the head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin, reported that Qatar plans to host talks between Vance and Rezaei next week.

In turn, Rezaei called on Washington to stop spreading inaccurate information about allegedly upcoming talks and to agree to Iran's seven conditions.