In France, students and teachers prepare for new strikes and demonstrations

French students and teachers plan to hold new strikes and demonstrations today amid a deadlock in negotiations with the government.

This was reported by the website of the international French radio station RFI.

"Now is the time to step up mobilization and continue to put pressure on the government," said a coalition of student organizations and teachers' unions, calling for a strike.

Demonstrations are planned in major French cities. In Paris, the march will begin at the Pantheon and proceed toward the Place d'Italie.

According to Sophie Vénétitay, general secretary of the Snes-FSU teachers' union, some teachers are expected to join the strike.

"The government is unable to offer new solutions to students and education workers," she said.

In turn, Riad Rani, president of the high school students' union USL, noted: "The balance of power is on our side, and we must continue. I'm not saying that we have achieved something, but we are on the right track."