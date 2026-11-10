Georgia has deported 91 foreign citizens in recent days

In recent days, 91 citizens of foreign states have been deported from Georgia.

As 1news.az reports, citing the Migration Department of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the operations were carried out jointly with the relevant units of the ministry.

Among those expelled are citizens of Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Pakistan, Jordan, Armenia, Thailand, Tajikistan, Egypt, India, Congo, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, the Philippines, China, and Iraq.

Those deported are banned from re-entering the country.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 3,700 foreign citizens have been expelled from Georgia since the beginning of 2026.