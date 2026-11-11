 KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

1news Staff16:37 - Today
KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

On November 11, 2026, a special screening of “Deadly Legacy,” a documentary commissioned by the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF), took place during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The Fund and Nigar Arpadarai, a member of the Milli Majlis and Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, jointly organized the screening at the Azerbaijan Pavilion in the COP31 Blue Zone. The film examines the global threat posed by landmines.

Opening remarks were delivered by Nigar Arpadarai, Rashad Gasimzade, Advisor to the Chairman of the Fund’s Executive Board, and Parvin Baghirova, Head of the Fund’s Fundraising and Communications Department.

The event was attended by former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, Fortescue board member Jean Baderschneider, and Patricia Scotland, a member of the UK House of Lords and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s delegation to COP31 and other local and international guests at the conference also attended.

Following the opening remarks, the film was screened in English.

Alongside the screening, the Fund’s delegation continued its efforts over several days at COP31 to inform the international community about the realities in Garabagh, particularly the threat posed by landmines in the liberated territories.

Local and international visitors to the Azerbaijan Pavilion received detailed information about “Deadly Legacy.” They included Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, as well as Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on climate issues and COP29 President, and Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The briefing highlighted how the film uses real-life stories and expert perspectives to show the humanitarian risks posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance in several countries, including Azerbaijan, and their impact on people’s lives, safety, and post-conflict recovery.

It should be recalled that “Deadly Legacy” was commissioned by the Fund and filmed by Beach House Pictures in Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, and Laos. The documentary draws on the stories of people affected by landmine explosions and on interviews with experts and officials. It shows how landmines and unexploded ordnance affect people’s lives, the safe use of land, and post-conflict recovery.

Share:
411

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Society

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Opinion

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Three women punished after conflict at Meladze concert in Kazakhstan

Minimum subsistence level in Azerbaijan to rise next year

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Strong wind expected in Baku — Warning

Latest news

Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan

Today, 17:55

Trump's negotiators will travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Today, 16:45

Armenia's nonparticipation in CSTO work is obvious, the organization will respond to this — Peskov

Today, 16:40

KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 16:37

False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

Today, 16:10

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 15:45

UN adopts by consensus Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on missing persons

Today, 15:40

Russia and Ukraine agree on a new large-scale prisoner exchange

Today, 15:35

Israel's foreign minister appointed as interior minister

Today, 15:10

Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31

Today, 15:05

Negotiations Between Russia, the US, and Ukraine Conclude in Abu Dhabi - UPDATED

Today, 14:55

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Today, 14:53

Erdogan refused to greet the leader of Greek Cyprus at the COP31 summit in Antalya

Today, 14:33

Biden and his wife pelted with milk cartons in Ireland - VIDEO

Today, 14:10

Von der Leyen pelted with eggs amid calls to leave Bulgaria - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Today, 14:00

Is Marko Janković really leaving Qarabağ?

Today, 13:50

ICESCO Director-General learns about the film "Deadly Legacy" at the Azerbaijan pavilion - PHOTO

Today, 13:40

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Today, 13:34

In Armenia, they do not believe it will be ready to join the EU in the next 10-15 years

Today, 13:25
All news