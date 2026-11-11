Russia and Ukraine agree on a new large-scale prisoner exchange
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Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange; the parameters will be announced soon.
This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, during a press briefing after the conclusion of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.
"We have agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, the specific parameters of which will be announced in the near future," Medinsky said.
Source: TASS
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