In Azerbaijan, families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war were provided with another 130 apartments - PHOTO

Ahead of November 8 — Victory Day, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provided another 130 apartments to families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war in Baku, Shirvan, Hajigabul, and Yevlakh.

The apartments are located in the respective residential complexes of the State Housing Development Agency (MİDA) and have been fully renovated.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, at the event held in the Binagadi district of the city of Baku to mark the provision of the apartments, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Hidayat Abdullayev stated that families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war are under the special attention and care of the state.

He emphasized that after the historic Victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the program for providing housing to representatives of these categories of the population was expanded fivefold.

It is noted that, taking into account the apartments provided today, during the postwar period up to 7,500 apartments have been handed over to families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war, and more than 16,000 over the entire previous period. In addition, during the postwar period, 586 cars were provided to persons with disabilities resulting from the war, and more than 7,700 cars over the entire previous period.

Those who spoke at the apartment-provision events in other regions emphasized that improving the welfare of these categories of citizens is one of the main priorities of the state's social policy. It was noted that measures to provide them with housing are also one of the directions of this policy.

Members of the families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war who received new apartments expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and care shown to them.