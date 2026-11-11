Armenia is obviously not participating in the work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the organization will respond to this, said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"We do not know what (Armenian Prime Minister Nikol – ed.) Pashinyan is waiting for, but the fact that Armenia is not participating in the work of the CSTO is obvious. And the CSTO, accordingly, will respond to this," Peskov told journalists, answering a question about why Pashinyan "chooses to boycott" the CSTO rather than withdraw from the organization.

Earlier, Lavrov reported that CSTO members will consider the issue of depriving Armenia of its voting rights in the Collective Security Treaty Organization on November 11.

Armenia announced the freezing of its participation in the CSTO in 2024 and stopped paying membership dues. At the same time, the organization's Charter does not provide for a procedure for freezing membership, so formally the republic still remains a member of the CSTO, along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Source: RIA Novosti