Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan
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In northwestern Pakistan, in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, armed individuals attacked police officers. As a result of the attack, 11 law enforcement officers were killed and another 12 were wounded.
As Reuters reports, the incident occurred during a police raid against individuals engaged in illegal gold mining.
After the attack, the assailants also set fire to five police vehicles. An investigation into the incident has been launched.
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