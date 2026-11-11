 Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan

1news Staff17:55 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan

In northwestern Pakistan, in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, armed individuals attacked police officers. As a result of the attack, 11 law enforcement officers were killed and another 12 were wounded.

As Reuters reports, the incident occurred during a police raid against individuals engaged in illegal gold mining.

After the attack, the assailants also set fire to five police vehicles. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Share:
427

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey has concluded - PHOTO

Society

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Opinion

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Armenia deprived of voting rights in the CSTO

Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan

Trump's negotiators will travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Armenia's nonparticipation in CSTO work is obvious, the organization will respond to this — Peskov

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

The head of Ukraine's delegation at talks with Russia and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi has been revealed

Hakan Fidan: The Middle Corridor is a key element of the regional connectivity architecture

Trump orders Justice Department to investigate Democrats after their impeachment threat

Today's protest in Paris drew 46,000 people

Latest news

Armenia deprived of voting rights in the CSTO

Today, 18:45

Azerbaijani judoka becomes European champion in Baku

Today, 18:30

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey has concluded - PHOTO

Today, 18:15

Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan

Today, 17:55

Trump's negotiators will travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Today, 16:45

Armenia's nonparticipation in CSTO work is obvious, the organization will respond to this — Peskov

Today, 16:40

KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 16:37

False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

Today, 16:10

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 15:45

UN adopts by consensus Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on missing persons

Today, 15:40

Russia and Ukraine agree on a new large-scale prisoner exchange

Today, 15:35

Israel's foreign minister appointed as interior minister

Today, 15:10

Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31

Today, 15:05

Negotiations Between Russia, the US, and Ukraine Conclude in Abu Dhabi - UPDATED

Today, 14:55

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Today, 14:53

Erdogan refused to greet the leader of Greek Cyprus at the COP31 summit in Antalya

Today, 14:33

Biden and his wife pelted with milk cartons in Ireland - VIDEO

Today, 14:10

Von der Leyen pelted with eggs amid calls to leave Bulgaria - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Today, 14:00

Is Marko Janković really leaving Qarabağ?

Today, 13:50
All news