Two supertankers carrying oil exploded in the Strait of Hormuz

Two supertankers carrying a total of more than 4 million barrels of oil exploded and caught fire overnight into Thursday on a route not authorized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the public relations department of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of Iran's armed forces).

"Last night, two tankers that violated the rules, despite repeated warnings from the traffic control center in the Strait of Hormuz of the IRGC Navy that the southern route is unauthorized and unsafe, while passing along the route of the Strait of Hormuz not authorized [by Iran] <...> came to a halt after a very powerful explosion," the Corps said in a statement.

According to the IRGC Navy, both vessels are currently on fire. The agency warned that the same fate awaits any vessel that turns off its navigation systems in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and cooperates with the American military while passing along the southern unauthorized route.

Source: TASS