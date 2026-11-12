Draft of Armenia's new Constitution to be published next week – media

The draft of Armenia's new Constitution will be made public next week, the Armenian newspaper Zhoghovurd writes.

After that, discussions and hearings will be organized, and then the draft will be sent to Armenia's parliament.

The publication notes that in the draft of the country's new Basic Law, the reference to the Declaration of Independence will be excluded.

It is noted that one of the provisions being discussed in the context of the new Constitution is the introduction of the institution of jurors, which has not received unequivocal approval even within the ruling team. The newspaper claims that at a closed session of the board of the Civil Contract party, the majority of representatives of the authorities expressed concern that, under Armenia's conditions, the introduction of such a system could create serious problems. The main argument was that in Armenia everyone knows each other, they have various connections, and there is no guarantee that jurors will be able to make fully independent and impartial decisions.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan objected, saying that former President Robert Kocharyan and Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan are under arrest precisely "at the demand of the people," that is, the institution of jurors is de facto already in effect, it simply needs to be institutionalized, the publication says.