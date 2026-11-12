Armenia's parliament discusses legislative package on TRIPP

The package of bills we have presented envisages the formation of a general and permanently operating legislative mechanism for companies created on the basis of international treaties ratified by Armenia.

Deputy Minister of Justice Tigran Dadunts stated this on November 12 at an extraordinary session of the National Assembly during the discussion of the package of bills on making additions to the law "On Joint-Stock Companies" and amendments to related laws.

"It will apply to companies in which the state's share is 25% or more," the deputy minister added.

The government linked the need to convene an extraordinary session with the Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation between Armenia and the United States on the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" project, ratified by the National Assembly on October 28.

According to the justification, after ratification, work will begin on the creation of the company envisaged for the implementation of the aforementioned project. In order to implement everything in accordance with the framework agreement, a number of legislative changes must be made.

Source: news.am