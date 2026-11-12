Media: Indonesian Vice President Raka resigns after scandal

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has submitted his resignation after a scandal over the authenticity of his diploma.

This was reported by the Jakarta Globe.

As noted, he submitted the corresponding request to Ahmad Muzani, the head of the People's Consultative Assembly, which is the highest legislative body in Indonesia.

"He asked for his appeal to be considered immediately, and the leadership of the congress will hold a meeting on the issue of his resignation as early as today," the publication quoted Muzani as saying.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 39, is at the center of a scandal that flared up in 2023 over the authenticity of his secondary education documents. At that time, claims began to actively spread on social media that he had not in fact graduated from a secondary education institution and that the absence of a legal secondary education diploma invalidated his participation in the 2024 elections as a vice-presidential candidate. Subsequently, a group of activists led by a former deputy minister of justice filed a petition with the country's Supreme Court demanding the annulment of his participation in the vice-presidential election and his removal from office.

Source: TASS