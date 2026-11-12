 Netflix has released a teaser for the final season of "Emily in Paris" - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Netflix has released a teaser for the final season of "Emily in Paris" - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy11:20 - Today
Netflix has released a teaser for the final season of "Emily in Paris" - VIDEO

The streaming platform Netflix has released the first official teaser for the sixth and final season of the popular series "Emily in Paris", starring Lily Collins.

The final season premieres on Dec. 24, 2026.

Judging by the teaser, in the final season Emily and her friend Mindy head to Greece, where she unexpectedly runs into Gabriel, with whom she has a complicated relationship. The series will also play out in Monaco and Paris.

"Emily in Paris", created by Darren Star, first appeared on Netflix in October 2020. The show follows Emily Cooper, an American who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job at a marketing agency and tries to build a career, sort out her personal life and adapt to French culture.

The sixth season will be the closing chapter of the heroine's story.

Read more on the topic:

Стартовали съемки финального сезона сериала «Эмили в Париже» - ФОТО

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