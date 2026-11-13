Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus boat sinking case extended again

The detention of three Azerbaijani citizens arrested in connection with the sinking of a vessel off the coast of the city of Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has again been extended by seven days.

As Report informs, the next court hearing will be held on November 20.

To recall, on August 30, a vessel sank off the coast of Kyrenia in Northern Cyprus, and 239 people were rescued. The death toll reached 26. Nine people were detained in connection with the incident, three of them Azerbaijani citizens.