 Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

1news Staff15:52 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

At least six people were killed as a result of the collapse of an eight-story building under construction in Nairobi.

This was reported by the news portal Citizen Digital.

Emergency and rescue services are working at the scene. According to the publication, people may remain under the rubble.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the collapse of part of the structure was the displacement of the upper floor slab. At the time of the incident, construction workers were at the site.

Share:
924

In focus

Opinion

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the UAE over deaths in major traffic accident in Fujairah

Opinion

The Armenian lobby in Washington celebrates victory and prepares to present a bill to Azerbaijan

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

IRGC says Iran is capable of carrying out missile strikes at distances of up to 1,500 km

Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Today's protest in Paris drew 46,000 people

Hakan Fidan: The Middle Corridor is a key element of the regional connectivity architecture

Shooting in the center of Krakow leaves people wounded and dead

Japan to begin culling chickens after first bird flu case of the season

Latest news

CNN: Vance is considering withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race

Today, 17:45

Investigation completed into case of Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia

Today, 17:40

Dates and agenda of the upcoming sessions of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis announced

Today, 17:35

An art evening was held in Lachin with the support of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 17:13

European countries intend to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan

Today, 17:08

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Today, 17:05

Training on financial literacy and cybersecurity held within the framework of public-private partnership - PHOTO

Today, 16:55

Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes European champion for the 13th time

Today, 16:45

Manchester United announces appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Today, 16:40

Caspi Yards presented in Baku — a new complex by the Caspian Sea with the 44-story Victory Tower - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 16:35

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the UAE over deaths in major traffic accident in Fujairah

Today, 16:25

The Armenian lobby in Washington celebrates victory and prepares to present a bill to Azerbaijan

Today, 16:20

IRGC says Iran is capable of carrying out missile strikes at distances of up to 1,500 km

Today, 15:55

Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

Today, 15:52

Georgia reports Nurmagomedov sentenced to six months in prison over brawl

Today, 15:50

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus boat sinking case extended again

Today, 15:15

Starting next week, five-day autumn break will begin in schools

Today, 15:10

Kremlin Denies Reports That Russia Demands Finland's Withdrawal from NATO - UPDATED

Today, 15:02

U.S. Army lieutenant colonel detained in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia

Today, 14:57

SOCAR aims to achieve an oil recovery factor of over 40%

Today, 14:55
All news