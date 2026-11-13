Multistory building collapses in Kenya: there are fatalities

At least six people were killed as a result of the collapse of an eight-story building under construction in Nairobi.

This was reported by the news portal Citizen Digital.

Emergency and rescue services are working at the scene. According to the publication, people may remain under the rubble.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the collapse of part of the structure was the displacement of the upper floor slab. At the time of the incident, construction workers were at the site.