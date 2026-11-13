Starting next week, five-day autumn break will begin in schools

On November 16, five-day autumn holidays will begin in Azerbaijan's general education institutions as part of the 2026–2027 academic year. The break will last from November 16 to November 20.

As 1news.az was told at the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, taking into account the weekend, the first school day after the autumn holidays in general education institutions with a six-day school week will be November 21, 2026, and in institutions with a five-day school week — November 23, 2026.

In addition, the holidays also apply to preschool preparation groups at general education institutions.

Note that the dates of the autumn holidays were set in accordance with the requirements of Cabinet of Ministers Decree No. 66 of February 24, 2020, "On approval of the duration of the academic year in general education institutions."