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Azerbaijan to allocate 5.4 billion manats to education and science in 2027

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Azerbaijan to allocate 5.4 billion manats to education and science in 2027

The draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2027 earmarks 5.4 billion manats for financing the spheres of education and science.

This was stated by Finance Minister Sahil Babayev at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during the discussion of the bill on the country's state budget for 2027.

The indicated amount accounts for 12.6% of all budget expenditures. The planned volume of financing exceeds the budget execution figure for 2025 by 538 million manats, or by 11.2%.

The head of the Finance Ministry also emphasized the steady growth dynamics of state investments in human capital: over the medium term (for the period from 2023 to 2027), spending on education and science in the country has increased by 1 billion manats, which corresponds to growth of 24%.

Source: İqtisadiyyat.az

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