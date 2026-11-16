Telegram blocked in Jordan

Jordan's Public Security Directorate has announced the blocking of the Telegram messenger in the kingdom.

"Telegram has provided a platform for the spread of extremism and radicalism, as well as for committing cybercrimes, which affects national security," the Al Mamlaka television channel quoted the agency's statement as saying.

The directorate explained that the decision was made as part of efforts to "strengthen digital security and protect users." Among the risks associated with the use of digital platforms, the directorate named threats, blackmail, and the distribution of unlawful materials. The agency called on citizens to "exercise caution when using social networks," not to make contact with the owners of unknown accounts, and not to follow links from unverified sources. The directorate recommended reporting unlawful actions and publications through official channels. The duration of the block and the conditions for lifting it were not specified in the published statement.

Source: TASS