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EU plans sanctions against nearly 137 individuals and entities linked to Russia

1news Staff12:25 - Today
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EU plans sanctions against nearly 137 individuals and entities linked to Russia

The foreign ministers of the European Union countries intend to approve restrictions against 137 individuals and legal entities as part of the sanctions against Russia, EUobserver reports, citing internal EU documents.

According to EUobserver, the restrictions will also affect "dozens of Russian banks and propagandists."

On November 15, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced plans to impose restrictions on banks and companies connected to shipping as part of the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions.

"On Monday, the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers is to approve new anti-Russian sanctions, including against banks, buyers and companies supporting the 'shadow fleet,'" she wrote on the social network X.

Source: Interfax

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