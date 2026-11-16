Gérard Depardieu drops appeal in sexual assault case and apologizes to the victims

French actor Gérard Depardieu has dropped his further appeal of the verdict in the sexual assault case.

The 77-year-old artist announced this on November 16 in court, where he read out a statement titled "I Hear" (J'entends) and apologized to the women who were harmed.

Depardieu acknowledged that his behavior and actions could have caused harm to other people, and stated that he is aware of the consequences of his actions and accepts responsibility for the verdict handed down.

In his statement, the actor also admitted that for a long time he had allowed himself provocative remarks and indecent behavior on film sets without thinking about the consequences.

The proceedings stem from a complaint by a 53-year-old set designer, who accused the actor of assault during the filming of a movie in 2021. The case drew broad public attention in France and became one of the most prominent trials against the backdrop of the MeToo movement.

As a result of the proceedings, Depardieu was found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended.

In addition, the actor remains involved in another trial related to a rape accusation. The next hearing in that case is scheduled for November 26.