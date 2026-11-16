 Taliban restrict women's access to medical care in Afghanistan | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Taliban restrict women's access to medical care in Afghanistan

1news Staff21:35 - 16 / 11 / 2026
Read in other languages:Русский
Taliban restrict women's access to medical care in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, representatives of the Taliban movement have introduced an unofficial ban on the examination and treatment of women by male doctors. The restriction has spread to many provinces of the country and has significantly complicated women's access to medical care.

This was reported by The Guardian following a joint investigation with the Afghan outlet Zan Times.

According to the journalists, doctors are prohibited from seeing female patients without the presence of a male guardian (mahram). In some cases, certain medical procedures are allowed to be performed only with the participation of female medical workers. The restrictions extend even to the provision of emergency care.

At the same time, the authorities have not officially announced the introduction of such a ban. However, according to the testimony of doctors and patients, representatives of the bodies overseeing compliance with religious norms conduct inspections of clinics and threaten medics with arrest for treating women.

The situation is complicated by a shortage of female doctors. Since December 2024, women have been banned from studying at medical institutes, and the existing restrictions also affect the employment of women in medical institutions.

As a result, female patients are forced to postpone treatment, turn to specialists without the necessary qualifications, or look for doctors in other cities.

Share:
491

In focus

Opinion

Budget 2027: economic transformation, export ambitions and investment priorities

Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Politics

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

President's Diary

1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

World

Iran says it downed a U.S. MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

Taliban restrict women's access to medical care in Afghanistan

Trump: Putin is "backing off a little" on Ukraine, although he could be taking a much tougher stance

Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new James Bond

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Iceland's prime minister dodges Macron's embrace

Trump plans to hold a meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit

Pashinyan announces three visits to Russia in December

China conducts first piloted flight of the CE-25A electric aircraft - PHOTO - VIDEO

Latest news

Iran says it downed a U.S. MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

16 / 11 / 2026, 22:45

Taliban restrict women's access to medical care in Afghanistan

16 / 11 / 2026, 21:35

Trump: Putin is "backing off a little" on Ukraine, although he could be taking a much tougher stance

16 / 11 / 2026, 20:10

Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new James Bond

16 / 11 / 2026, 19:20

Gérard Depardieu drops appeal in sexual assault case and apologizes to the victims

16 / 11 / 2026, 19:00

Migrants from Europe could be deported to Rwanda

16 / 11 / 2026, 18:55

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discuss strategic partnership and the situation in the South Caucasus

16 / 11 / 2026, 18:45

Azerbaijani Carpets Showcased in Bulgaria with Support from PASHA Holding - PHOTO

16 / 11 / 2026, 16:41

167 cybercrime suspects detained in Turkey

16 / 11 / 2026, 16:17

Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget

16 / 11 / 2026, 16:05

Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry

16 / 11 / 2026, 15:55

EU adopts new anti-Russian sanctions

16 / 11 / 2026, 15:53

Betrayal, spy scandal, and resignation: what is happening around Nvidia's CEO

16 / 11 / 2026, 15:50

Budget 2027: economic transformation, export ambitions and investment priorities

16 / 11 / 2026, 15:36

Meat prices have risen in Azerbaijan

16 / 11 / 2026, 15:18

Jony is considering moving out of Russia

16 / 11 / 2026, 15:07

Kazimov: exchange rate to stay main anchor of macroeconomic stability in 2027

16 / 11 / 2026, 14:43

He went home, leaving people at a height of 36 meters: Incident on a Ferris wheel in Australia

16 / 11 / 2026, 14:35

Official: Romelu Lukaku announces the end of his career with the Belgium national team

16 / 11 / 2026, 14:32

The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System'

16 / 11 / 2026, 13:53
All news