Taliban restrict women's access to medical care in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, representatives of the Taliban movement have introduced an unofficial ban on the examination and treatment of women by male doctors. The restriction has spread to many provinces of the country and has significantly complicated women's access to medical care.

This was reported by The Guardian following a joint investigation with the Afghan outlet Zan Times.

According to the journalists, doctors are prohibited from seeing female patients without the presence of a male guardian (mahram). In some cases, certain medical procedures are allowed to be performed only with the participation of female medical workers. The restrictions extend even to the provision of emergency care.

At the same time, the authorities have not officially announced the introduction of such a ban. However, according to the testimony of doctors and patients, representatives of the bodies overseeing compliance with religious norms conduct inspections of clinics and threaten medics with arrest for treating women.

The situation is complicated by a shortage of female doctors. Since December 2024, women have been banned from studying at medical institutes, and the existing restrictions also affect the employment of women in medical institutions.

As a result, female patients are forced to postpone treatment, turn to specialists without the necessary qualifications, or look for doctors in other cities.