Work to ensure uninterrupted heating during the winter period continues at Azerbaijan's educational institutions.

As 1news.az reports citing APA, in connection with the start of the heating season on November 15, the State Agency for Preschool and General Education (MÜTDA) carried out preparatory measures in all regions of the country. At present, work to provide educational institutions with heat is continuing.

As part of the preparations, specialists assessed the condition of heating systems in schools and preschool institutions. Together with specialized organizations, an inspection was also conducted of the technical condition of boiler rooms and equipment responsible for heat supply. Based on the results of the inspections, measures were taken to eliminate the identified malfunctions and to prevent possible problems in the operation of the heating systems.

According to the agency, centralized heating operates in 214 schools and 151 preschool educational institutions. In addition, all institutions that previously used firewood for heating have been switched to pellet fuel. In total, 1,438 educational institutions have been provided with 9,209 pellet stoves.

In parallel, the gasification of educational institutions continues. Work began at 176 educational institutions, of which it has already been completed at 144. At another 32 institutions, the process is at the implementation stage. Until the work is completed, heating in these buildings is provided with the help of alternative equipment.

Particular attention is being paid to upgrading and repairing existing infrastructure. In particular, during the current year, repair work on heating systems was carried out at 743 educational institutions.

MÜTDA also reported the creation of special working groups in the regions. Their task is to respond promptly to technical malfunctions that may arise during the heating season and to ensure the timely elimination of breakdowns. Requests received from educational institutions are registered and analyzed, after which the necessary measures are taken together with specialized structures.

The agency emphasized that work to ensure a stable heat supply for schools and preschool institutions will continue throughout the entire heating season. In particular, attention is planned to be paid to eliminating identified shortcomings and promptly resolving technical problems that arise.