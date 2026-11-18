“İrşad” is launching one of the most anticipated shopping campaigns of the year, running from November 20 to 30.

As part of the campaign, discounts of up to 70% will be offered on a wide range of products available across the retail chain.

During the promotional period, customers will be able to spread the discounted cost of their purchases over 18 months INTEREST-FREE, or over 6 months INTEREST-FREE and COMMISSION-FREE. In addition, customers can benefit from INTEREST-FREE payments over 12 months using installment cards.

From smartphones and televisions to household appliances, furniture, and accessories, a wide variety of products are part of this mission.

Here are some of the products available under special promotional terms as part of the “Green Friday” campaign:

“Mibro Earbuds 6 Black” wireless earbuds – 70% off, now 29.99 AZN instead of 99.99 AZN

“Tefal TW2925EA Swift Power” vacuum cleaner – 67% off, now 99.99 AZN

“Midea MK-17D19A2” electric kettle – 40 AZN off, now 19.99 AZN instead of 59.99 AZN

Xiaomi “Air Fryer Essential 6L White BHR8588EU” air fryer – 200 AZN off, now 99.99 AZN instead of 299.99 AZN

“Fakir Uno Chefry” air fryer – 50% off, now 119.99 AZN

“Midea MC-JSY3921C” toaster – 200 AZN off, now 149.99 AZN instead of 349.99 AZN

Smartphones from the “HONOR 600” series – 20% off

“iPhone 17” – 400 AZN off, now 2,499 AZN instead of 2,899 AZN

“Samsung Galaxy A576 256 GB” smartphone – 300 AZN discount

New “HONOR X9e Pro” smartphones – discounts of up to 360 AZN

Customers can take advantage of the campaign at any “İrşad” retail outlet or shop online through the official website, www.irshad.az, and the mobile application.

For more information: *0171