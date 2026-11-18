Australia imposes sanctions against three Israeli citizens
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The Australian authorities have imposed sanctions against three Israeli citizens and four Israeli organizations over the establishment of settlements in the West Bank of the Jordan River.
This was stated in a statement by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
"The individuals and organizations that fell under sanctions actively participated in the planning and establishment of new settlements, including by raising funds," the statement notes.
The sanctions prohibit Australian citizens and companies from any trade and financial relations with the listed Israeli individuals and legal entities.
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