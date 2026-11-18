The "VAT refund" mechanism will cover all types of concerts.

As 1news.az reports citing APA, this was reflected in the proposed amendment to the Tax Code submitted for discussion at today's session of the Milli Majlis.

According to the draft, it is proposed to ensure that the VAT refund mechanism is extended to all types of concert events.

It was noted that applying the VAT refund mechanism exclusively to concerts of symphony orchestras reduces incentives for other musical and concert genres, and also creates inequality in the sphere of art.

Extending this mechanism to all types of concerts will stimulate the development of events in the field of art and culture, expand the opportunities for a broad audience to access culture, and ensure the fair and uniform application of tax benefits.

This approach will both strengthen incentives in the sphere of culture and ensure transparency.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.