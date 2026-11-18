Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Sultan Gadjiev, who is on a visit to Islamabad to take part in the 30th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), has held a number of important diplomatic meetings.

In particular, the CICA secretary general held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Tursunkulov, 1news.az reports citing the organization's secretariat.

The parties discussed in substance the practical implementation of the outcomes of the recent CICA summit, paying particular attention to advancing the initiatives of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in the field of transport connectivity, as well as issues of the organization's institutional transformation.

In addition, Sultan Gadjiev met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Musa Kulaklıkaya. The interlocutors exchanged views on strengthening CICA's institutional capacity at the present stage, touching upon the topics of the effective use of member states' resources and the optimization of the organization's work processes.

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