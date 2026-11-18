French police detained a total of more than 7,000 people following the riots that took place on October 17 amid demonstrations against rising prices.

This was stated by French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin at hearings in a parliamentary committee.

"Over all the weekends when the actions took place, including last weekend, 7,184 people were detained, of whom 4,523 were adults and 2,661 were minors," the LCP television channel quoted him as saying. He added that in the course of the investigation into the incidents, more than 3,000 cases were opened, 2,300 of which were referred to court.

Mass protests have been taking place in France since the end of September, when schoolchildren began blocking educational institutions, expressing dissatisfaction with their poor condition, overloaded schedules and the absence of teachers in a number of subjects. In October, protests by trade union organizations also began, demanding wage increases and the authorities' refusal to impose additional austerity measures.

Source: TASS